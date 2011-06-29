VDS Rolls Out Neat Video Noise Reduction for Quantel



FARMINGDALE, N.Y.: VDS announced the release of the Neat Video Noise Reduction plug-in for Quantel. Neat Video is a plug-in filter specifically designed to reduce visible noise in digital video clips produced by modern digital video capturing devices as well as material digitized from traditional film or VHS records.



Neat Video features a custom user interface that displays over the Quantel UI, allowing users to efficiently specify which areas of a clip represent noise. This builds a Device Noise Profile that users can tweak and save using this custom menu. This approach allows drawing a more clear distinction between noise and details in noisy video data.



This helps Neat Video reduce more noise and better preserve true details in digital video clips. Neat Video incorporates the most advanced noise reduction algorithms in the industry, with very fast rendering. It features both standard and advanced modes. Users can rely on Neat Video’s automated noise detection, or use detailed manual controls for precision fine tuning, all with before/after previews of the target clip.



