VBox Communications Ships ATSC 3.0 Testbed

HERZLIYA, Israel—VBox Communications has begun shipping its new ATSC 3.0 Testbed, an enhanced version of its 3.0 Android TV gateway announced earlier in 2021.

Designed for TV stations, broadcast engineers, video systems integrators and app developers, the VBox ATSC 3.0 Testbed provides the ability to test “real-world” ATSC 3.0 features and functions, the company said.

The new product provides a ready-made toolkit for monitoring service performance and ascertaining technical viability for product field trials and market launches, the company said.

With the ability to analyze both linear and “beyond TV” 3.0 signal provision, the new product offers:

ATSC 3.0 signal reception to ensure signals arrive as expected via ROUTE and DASH protocols;

Advanced Emergency Alert reception, enabling AEA-standard weather and storm information and localized emergency messaging;

Electronic Service Guide reception and visualization monitoring of broadcaster and third-party programming information for accuracy and timeliness;

SDK provision and testing documentation to enable oversight of third-party application development, deployment and compliance testing.