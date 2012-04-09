Utah Scientific Unveils Universal Distribution System



SALT LAKE CITY: Utah Scientific announced the Utah-100/UDS Universal Distribution System, a new approach to signal distribution that combines the flexibility of a multirate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers. This modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports.



The design makes it possible for a 4 RU frame to feed up to 144 output ports at a fraction of the cost and power consumption of alternative distribution-amplifier packages—with the added benefit of being able to reassign input signals to each output as operational requirements dictate. The system is suitable for use in all types of video operations, including television stations, production houses, and pro A/V installations.



The unit’s flexibility is extended even further through the use of the Flex-I/O modular I/O system, which allows users to select the signal format of each I/O port from a complete range of options including analog video, digital video over fiber or coax, DVI and HDMI, and IP-encapsulated ASI video streams. The UDS is controlled and monitored through a built-in Web interface that allows the output ports to be assigned to blocks that are fed by a common input signal. External hardware control panels and virtual control via Ethernet can extend the functionality of the system to local and remote users as required.





