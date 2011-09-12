User-Definable Interface for Utah Router Control Panel



AMSTERDAM: A new family of menu-based router control panels from Utah Scientific is on display during IBC2011.



The company says the color LCD-based displays make today’s increasingly complex routing systems easier to operate.



The UCP-LC Series offers 16 or 32 buttons in 1 RU of space, along with a 3-RU panel with dual touchscreen LCD displays.



The user-definable menu system designed for the UCP-LC Series provides and open platform for defining all panel functions on a panel-by-panel basis.



“A routing system's control panels are the key to making the system intuitive to learn and to operate. Our customers have been helping us design these new panels so that they provide the right combination of simplicity for basic functions and power to control the more complex operations,” stated Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. Utah Scientific is at stand 2.B20.



