U.S. Sales of VR/AR Gear More Than Doubled During 2021 Holidays

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.—The virtual reality/augmented reality category of tech hardware and accessories had a very successful 2021 holiday period in the U.S. according to new data released by The NPD Group.

Their sales tracking service found that unit sales of VR/AR hardware and accessories were up 180% during the five-week holiday period from the week of Thanksgiving through Christmas (Nov. 21, 2021 – Dec. 25, 2021) and that VR/AR hardware and accessories saw a 153% spike in revenue versus the prior year.

Based on NPD’s Weekly Retail Tracking Service data, growth was slightly lower for full year 2021, up 163% in unit sales and 137% in revenue compared to the previous year.

“This year’s holiday gains come as consumers continue to look for unique entertainment experiences and also likely benefited from challenges consumers faced in securing popular gaming consoles,” said Ben Arnold, executive director and technology industry analyst for NPD. “That said, as new devices become available, and the consumer base has an opportunity to grow, we expect positive momentum in the year ahead – starting with 32% revenue growth in the first half. The Metaverse, VR/AR, and smart glasses will be areas to watch in 2022.”