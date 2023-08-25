Urban Edge Network Selects Amagi Tech For Sports OTT Orchestration, Playout

LONDON—Amagi will provide The Urban Edge Network (UEN) with orchestration and playout for the network’s owned and operated platforms, including the teams of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) institutions, and apps, the company said this week.

UEN, a Black-owned media company, focuses on publishing and distributing content from HBCUs. Its mission is to connect brands with content and culture, while also providing the institutions with monetization opportunities, the company said.

"Urban Edge Network has consistently championed the expansion of HBCU content's influence throughout the nation. At Amagi, we take immense pride in our role of enhancing its accessibility across a diverse spectrum of content consumption models," said Amagi co-founder and chief revenue officer Srinivasan KA.

UEN is deploying Amagi LIVE, the company’s live event orchestration solution as well as the Amagi CLOUDPORT broadcast-grade playout solution. The network will use the technology to manage and distribute a variety of premium sports channels, including HBCU+, the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) and the NBA G League, Amagi said.

"We selected Amagi's services due to their exceptional capability in delivering top-tier playout quality," said Hardy Pelt, founding member and chief revenue officer of UEN. "Their proficiency in distributing content to a diverse array of OTT, CTV, and linear network platforms is unparalleled. Amagi's backend technology ensures seamless scalability, making them the ideal choice for catering to a vast number of universities."