Untangling the Confusion of Workflow Solutions

While end-to-end file-based digital production offers great opportunities for creative freedom and cost efficiency, it can also lead to tremendous workflow confusion. Located in Hall 9, IBC Workflow Solutions focuses on file-based technologies, giving attendees the chance to assess the best workflow solutions for themselves.



Visitors to Hall 9 will find a presentation theatre offering case studies covering topics such as live sports, automated QC and cloud creation for brands and broadcasters, plus ‘look and learn’ presentations by current users.



Some of the presentations being held include Mission Critical Solutions for Broadcast and Online News Directors, LTO-6 Technology with LTFS in the Media and Storage Industry, and the enticingly-named How to Stop Bleeding Money: A Solution for an Efficient Production Process. That’s not all: IBC Workflow Solutions will also present Virtualising Broadcast Playout – a Life Without Cables, The Cloud and Digital Media Sports Workflows, From Research to Edit: New Ways of Collaboration within Documentary Production, and NASCAR High-Definition, Multi-Angle, Race Control Replay Systems.



