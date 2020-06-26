Univision Training Hispanic Journalists on Avoiding ‘Fake News’
Partnering with International Fact-Checking Network on workshop
NEW YORK—In this heightened age of “fake news,” Univision has announced that it is partnering with Luminate and the International Fact-Checking Network to host a workshop during the seventh edition of Global Fact.
The workshop is titled “¿Qué chequear, cómo chequear y con qué herramientas lo hago?” (“What to check, how to check and what tools do I use to do so?”), and it is meant to train Hispanic journalists in the U.S. tricks for information verification in Spanish so as to not spread news that is false or manipulated.
Cristina Tardáguila, IFCN associate director, will teach the two-part workshop. Tamoa Calzadilla from Univision will serve as the moderator.
The workshop will take place on June 29 and June 30. Find out more and register online.
