Univision Goes Mobile on MobiTV



EMERYVILLE, CALIF.: Univision today announced its partnership with MobiTV to extend its programming to the mobile platform. The Spanish-language net’s telenovelas and clips of Univision sports and entertainment shows are now available to Mobi’s subscribers.



Specific content includes clips of popular news and entertainment broadcasts, including evening news program “Noticiero Univision,” afternoon news “Primer Impacto,” morning show “Despierta América,” entertainment shows such as “Escándalo TV” and “El Gordo y la Flaca,” and signature shows and special events. Also available are dramatic series and novelas such as “Asi es la Vida,” soccer highlights, daily horoscopes and more.



Mobi CEO Charlie Nooney noted that the 2010 census indicated that there are more than 50 million Hispanics in the United States, “making the Hispanic market an incredibly important component in the ongoing adoption of mobile television.”



MobiTV applications are available on “hundreds of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets across major U.S. carrier networks such as AT&T, Verizon Wireless, Sprint and T-Mobile,” Mobi says. The service is said to reach 15 million subscribers. They can get to Univision content by texting TELE to 43888.



