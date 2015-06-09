United Mobile Truck OB 16 Utilizes VSM for Control System

WIESBADEN, GERMANY – With video and multiviewer technology from Grass Valley, audio from Lawo and intercom from Riedel, Dutch multimedia specialist United’s new OB 16 mobile truck needed an overall control system to manage its varying parts. United went with L-S-B’s Virtual Studio Manager to accomplish this.

Virtual Studio Manager

VSM hardware panels are at 15 workplaces to switch signals or trigger multiple complex functions. Setups for VSM can be set, saved and recalled; operators can configure workflows individually and then recall them for production. VSM was designed as a hardware independent and IP-based control system.

United will utilize its new OB 16 mobile production truck, which features eight cameras, for live broadcasts of sport and entertainment events.