Unified Video Technologies Opens New R&D Center in Israel

MIAMI— Unified Video Technologies said it has established a research and development facility in Herzliya, Israel. Located in the heart of Israel’s Silicon Wadi, the R&D Center is headed by Ariel Matzkin, UNIV’s chief technology officer. The center, which opened Feb. 1, is fully staffed with senior system architects, video workflow architects and engineers, mobile app developers, web developers, back office developers, CMS integrators and other professionals experienced in developing software solutions for managing and delivering video.



UNIV chose to locate its R&D facility in Israel because of its concentration of broadcast technology specialists.



At its R&D facility, UNIV is developing a line of advanced managed services that will spare clients the hassle of deploying new devices and systems on their premises. UNIV adds a layer of control and administration to commonly used technologies that makes them compatible with existing workflows. All solutions are designed as managed services that are provided on OPEX basis.





