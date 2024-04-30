U.K.’s Freely Officially Launches

Freely—the new streaming service backed by Britain’s leading broadcasters BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5—is now available through the next generation of smart TVs now on sale in stores and online in the U.K. Initially announced last fall, the launch was unveiled by Everyone TV—an organization owned by the public broadcasters that advocates for the evolution of free TV in the U.K.

Freely allows U.K. broadband subscribers to stream live TV channels alongside on demand content for free via their smart TVs, removing the need for a dish or aerial. Featuring what Everyone TV calls “world-first innovations for free TV,” viewers can switch seamlessly between live and on demand content from the UK’s leading broadcasters.

The new service marks the first time all four of Britain’s public service broadcasters have partnered to launch a streaming service, according to the broadcasters, who heralded the launch as an example of the kind of cooperation they’ll need to better compete in the streaming market.

Currently about two-thirds (12.8 million) U.K. households subscribe to a streaming service in 2024, according to Finder.com, a decline from 2023, which could be attributed to rising subscription costs. Netflix led the pack at 16.3 million subscribers, followed by Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Paramount.

Initially the service will be available on new Hisense smart TVs available in stores across the UK and online at retailers such as Currys, Argos, AO and Very. It's also available on smart TVs powered by TiVo and via Vestel smart TVs Powered by TiVo. Vestel was previously announced as a Freely smart TV partner, with Vestel Freely TVs due to launch in the coming weeks.

“The launch of Freely is a historic moment for U.K. television,” said Kieran Clifton, Director, BBC Distribution & Business Development. “Collaboration between the U.K. PSBs is critical to connecting and protecting all audiences as we transition towards the streaming era—and delivering live TV over broadband for free is a ground-breaking innovation that will futureproof public service broadcasting,

Martin Goswami, ITV Group Strategic Partnerships and Distribution Director, says: "The success and impact of programmes like ITV's Mr Bates vs the Post Office shows the importance of U.K. PSBs and ITV is proud to be part of this exciting new chapter for free TV in this country with Freely. Bringing live streamed channels and on demand content together in Freely gives viewers the opportunity to access the very best in British content as easily as possible, from live and recent programmes to a wealth of on-demand options."

“Freely will deliver the best of Britain’s world-leading public service content seamlessly and for free,” said Grace Boswood, Technology & Distribution Director, Channel 4. “It further supports Channel 4’s Fast Forward strategy as we accelerate our transformation into the streaming age, ensuring our trusted, brand-safe content is available to everyone.”

James Tatam, SVP Business & Revenue for Channel 5, says: "We're delighted to be part of Freely, which will ensure UK audiences can continue to easily discover and enjoy original, high quality British programmes from Channel 5 and the other public service broadcasters - live and on-demand, for free."

Everyone TV has confirmed that STV and S4C will also bring their channels and on demand content to Freely, via broadband. STV and S4C are free-to-air public service broadcasters for Scotland and Wales respectively, whose content can be viewed across the UK.

In addition to being able to switch seamlessly between live and on demand TV from leading UK broadcasters, Freely also allows viewers to pause, restart and access more episodes, without having to pay for the service. Freely TVs can also be placed anywhere in the home where a Wi-Fi connection is available.

Freely says it will announce more details in the coming weeks, including additional smart TV, operating system and content partners.