Ukraine’s Voila Turns To Ateme For Disaster Recovery
The pay-TV and broadband provider is using the company’s NEA packaging and CDN solutions
PARIS—Ukrainian pay-TV and cable broadband service provider Voila went live in May with a disaster recovery (DR) solution from Ateme for its packaging and CDN platform.
Voila is using Ateme’s NEA packaging and CDN solutions for its DR headend. The service provider is committed to continuing to offer robust connectivity to Ukrainian customers, even in the face of hostilities, it said.
The flexible Ateme DR solution is hardware-agnostic. It offers the flexibility Voila required because M&E businesses in Ukraine cannot readily secure exact hardware or equipment, it said.
“We welcome Ateme as a long-standing partner of Volia Cable and are more than happy to renew our confidence in their service and the quality of the software,” said Voila CTO Andrii Val. “We specifically selected Ateme for disaster recovery because we needed a reliable and flexible solution that could be adapted to our needs in difficult circumstances. In addition, we didn’t just want a black-box integration but a true partner to work with us and meet our objectives.”
