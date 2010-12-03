Ukraine’s TRK purchases Quantel Enterprise sQ and Mission MAM

TRK Ukraina, one of the Ukraine’s leading privately-held national TV channels, has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ server-based production system and Mission integrated media asset management.

The system is currently being installed at TRK’s Kiev headquarters and will be used for TRK’s new 24-hour news channel “Novyny.” It will also produce the primetime news show “Sobytia” for TRK Ukraina (TRK’s main channel) and handle production for the broadcaster’s soccer channel, TRK Football. The system was sold via Studiotech Poland, Quantel’s regional reseller.

TRK said it found that Quantel’s Enterprise sQ technology delivers the shortest time from ingest to air with a coherent workflow and integrated media asset management. It was also easy for its staff to learn and use.

The sQ server at the center of the system is configured with 1200 hours of storage and supports 60 sQ View and sQ Cut journalist edit systems running inside TRK’s Annova Systems OpenMedia newsroom computer system. Fifteen Final Cut Pro editors are also fully integrated into the Quantel workflow.

Ingest and playout is handled by sQ Record and sQ Play applications, with sQ Load handling file imports. Media asset management is provided by Quantel’s Mission MAM platform.