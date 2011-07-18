UK teletext specialist SysMedia launches new subtitling software

UK teletext technology vendor SysMedia is introducing speech recognition and a simplified user interface to its WinCAPS Q-Live subtitling software. This works with the partner product, WinCAPS Quantum, to boost productivity for offline subtitling, including workflow management integration.

The company will also announce improvements to Plasma Gold, its multiplatform content management system, at IBC 2011, featuring a simplified Web-based user interface for quick template selection, content editing and crossplatform previews. Gold Web enables broadcasters and platform operators to use any browser to quickly and easily create and update crossplatform information services such as digital teletext.

Plasma Gold is used by several leading broadcasters, including ARD/RBB, BSkyB, RTÉ, StarHub and TVNZ, to manage value-added services carrying text and graphics-based information and advertising.

Finally, SysMedia will also launch the Plasma 5 teletext production system to satisfy the still-thriving teletext market for traditional, digital-ready and HD teletext systems across Europe in particular.