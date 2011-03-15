UK primate rescue center installs Avid Unity media storage system for new series

UK wildlife TV producer Primate Planet has installed the Avid Unity MediaNetwork system to store and manage HD content shot for the “Monkey Life” TV series. “Monkey Life” is filmed at Primate Planet’s primate rescue center, Monkey World, in Dorset, UK, which is home to more than 240 rescued and rehabilitated monkeys and apes from 16 different species.

Two Avid editing suites were installed for Primate Planet by UK reseller Altered Images and are used by editors to share material and work more efficiently. Avid Unity systems are designed specifically for storing, accessing and sharing media in collaborative workgroup environments.

“Monkey Life,” which documents the lives of primates at Monkey World over the course of a year, has been running since 2007 and is shown in more than 145 countries globally on Animal Planet (Discovery), Nat Geo WILD (National Geographic Channels) and on Channel Five in the UK.