UGA’s Peabody Awards Issues 71st Annual Call for Entries



ATHENS, GA.: The Peabody’s 71st annual search for excellence is officially underway. “Call for Entries” invitations have been mailed to program producers and presenters around the world, supplemented by Twitter and Facebook alerts and by advertising in media-industry publications.



The entry deadline is Friday, Jan. 13, 2012. Original broadcast, cablecast and webcast programs presented in the calendar year 2011 are eligible. Entrants may apply online at www.peabody.uga.edu.



The Peabody Awards, administered by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, are the oldest honor in electronic media, established in 1940 to commend and encourage ambitious radio programming. Today the Peabodys recognize distinguished achievement and public service by television and radio stations, broadcast and cable networks, producing organizations, individuals and the Internet.



