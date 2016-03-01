TVU to Support Broadcasters at Summer Olympics

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks might not win any gold medals at this year’s Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but it will be on-site to provide customer support and equipment rental for broadcasters. With its newly established office in Brazil, TVU will provide 3G/4G LTE wireless uplink equipment as well as deliver Wi-Fi/Microwave Mesh bandwidth from locations throughout Rio de Janerio.

The company will offer several rental program packages through its Global Rental Program. In addition to uplink equipment and bandwidth services, TVU will also use its TVU Grid infrastructure to send live HD video of the events. Packages may be reserved through June.

TVU has previously provided similar services during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. TVU will also support September’s Paralympics, also in Rio de Janeiro.

The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro will take place from Aug. 5-21.