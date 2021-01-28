TVU Taps Allan Delaurier as VP of Sales for Canada, CIS Regions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Allan Delaurier has joined TVU Networks as its vice president of sales for Canada and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Based in the greater Toronto area, he will focus on promoting TVU cloud-based and remote production solutions in both regions.

Kyle Luther, vice president of sales for North America, said in a press statement, “With his extensive industry knowledge and experience, Allan can help production teams in different market segments—including broadcast, corporate, houses of worship, and others—transition from traditional infrastructures to cost-effective, remote production cloud workflows.”

With 20 years of industry experience, Delaurier most recently served as sales manager for Canada at Avid Technology, where he rebuilt the company’s sales team and developed strong relationships throughout the region. He has also held leadership roles at Grass Valley, Harris Corp. and Evertz Microsystems, where he directed wide-scale sales and development initiatives for global markets.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of TVU because of our global expansion and the broadcast industry’s growing use of cloud-based technologies,” Delaurier said. “I’m enjoying the opportunity to work with our valued customers across Canada and the CIS to build long-term relationships and help them embrace IP-based production.”