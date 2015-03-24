TVU Networks Beefs Up ENG Gear

MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks announced the release of software updates to its TVUPack mobile IP newsgathering and TVU Grid IP video switching, routing and distribution technologies. TVU has also introduced its new TVU Booking Service, which is designed to work with both TVUPack and TVU Grid.

TVUPack is a mobile transmitter with the capabilities to simultaneously transmit over multiple combinations of cellular, WIFI, microwave and satellite links. TVUPack version 5.5 continues to build on the v5.0 algorithm that provided transmission with sub-second latency but also adds a number of new features, including: integrated MIMO MESH radio that can be used in conjunction with cellular, Ethernet and WIFI connections; a progressive download functionality that delivers a HD clip in real-time while the clip is still recording; enhanced functionality for the TVU Social platform; and a second available channel for TVUPack receivers.

TVU Grid is an IP video solution that enables TV stations to manage, route, switch and distribute live video content through public and private Internet connections. TVU Grid version 3.0 introduces performance enhancements that allow broadcast organizations to distribute video at lower latency settings, including sub-second latency. Grid v3.0 also comes with an updated user interface.

TVU’s new TVU Booking Service is an integrated booking and scheduling technology designed to better manage multiple streams within an IP video workflow. Working within the TVU Grid ecosystem, TVU Booking Service delivers an integrated management system that allows stations to manage and control transmissions for both TVUPack and TVU Grid across all units.

All these technologies will be on display at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, booth SU3605.