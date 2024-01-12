tvScientific Working with Blockgraph to Improve How Brands Use First Party Data

NEW YORK—tvScientific, the performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), has announced that it is working with Blockgraph, a privacy-focused data collaboration platform, to improve programmatic targeting, measurement, attribution, and optimization across linear and connected TV (CTV).

The integration of their solutions will help brands to make better use of their first party data in their marketing campaigns, the companies said.

“Combining programmatic advertising with premium video is a complex challenge, and it’s becoming more complex with the expanding landscape of services and providers,” said David Koye, co-founder and CPO at tvScientific. “Our new partnership with Blockgraph gives our customers the tools they need to confidently and consistently optimize performance even as campaigns become more complicated. Blockgraph’s privacy-focused identity solution gives our customers the security they need to identify and target new audiences and measure their success.”

The new partnership will allow marketers and media companies using tvScientific’s performance advertising platform to activate first party programmatic audience campaigns using Blockgraph’s industry-leading identity platform, the companies said.

Data owners will be able to safely and seamlessly deploy their aggregated and de-identified first party data. By incorporating retail data into tvScientific’s CTV targeting and measurement platform, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands can target television advertisements to specific households according to their search, purchase and retail history to drive better campaign performance.

“This new partnership brings together our privacy-enhanced, deterministic household identity solution with tvScientific’s sophisticated demand-side platform,” said Jason Manningham, CEO of Blockgraph. “This collaboration will be particularly valuable to tvScientific’s customers, as they will now be able to apply their first party data assets more effectively and increase the overall ROI for their advertising campaigns.”

Compared to their competitors, D2C brands maintain particularly rich catalogs of first party customer data. D2C brands can apply this data to premium video assets—both linear and CTV—to improve campaign targeting, measurement and optimization, the companies said.

The new partnership between Blockgraph and tvScientific will support inventory both bought and sold programmatically.

One early adopter of the solution has been Lull, a leading mattress brand. "Using tvScientific’s platform to leverage our first party data has allowed us to unlock an additional channel to retarget our existing leads and customers,” said Sharone Almog, vice president of marketing and eCommerce at Lull. “Data drives all of our decisions at Lull, so being able to target unique audiences who we know are interested in our brand has helped us boost campaign performance."