tvONE HDMI System Allows Uncompressed 1080P Transport Over Cat.5e/Cat.6

ERLANGER, KY.— - tvONE is now shipping the new 1T-CT-653 and 1T-CT-654 HDMI over single Cat.5e/Cat.6 system with 5Play technology.



The HDMI over single Cat.5e/Cat.6 system consists of the 1T-CT-653 Transmitter and the 1T-CT-654 Receiver. These units coupled together employ HDMI v1.4 capability and the HDBaseT 5Play technology to enable transmission of uncompressed, 1080p high definition television signals over a single Cat.5e or Cat.6 cable. HDMI v1.4 signals, including 3D and 4K x 2K formats, are supported and the system will also allow DVI signal transmission with appropriate DVI to HDMI Cable adapters. In addition, embedded 7.1CH LPCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio capability is standard.



The 1T-CT-653 and 1T-CT-654 system can achieve signal distribution distances of up to 100 meters (325 feet) for uncompressed 1080p signals without signal degradation. Control signals can be passed via Ethernet, Infrared or RS-232. PoH (Power over HDBaseT) technology is employed to allow powering of the Receiver from the Transmitter, negating the need for a separate power supply for that unit.