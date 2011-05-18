TVLogic Builds Monitors for DSLR, 3D

The TVLogic VFM-056W Monitor

At the 2011 NAB Show, TVLogic introduced two new 2D/3D production and post-production monitors, along with a new line of field production monitors geared toward the HDSLR market.



The new 2D/3D models are the 24-inch TDM-243W and the 47-inch TDM-473W. Each model features a passive micro-polarizing filter attached to 1920x1080 LED backlit LCD panels.



Newly designed 3D glasses provide seamless 2D or 3D viewing of one or multiple monitors. These monitors can accept multiple 3D signal formats and are designed for broadcast OB, production, and post-production environments.



The LVM-074W is among the new monitors designed for DSLR cameras.



"This is the most capable viewfinder and production monitor we've ever built," said Wes Donahue, director of channel marketing.



Weighing just 600 grams, the 7-inch LVM-074W can double as both a production monitor and an on-camera display. It includes 1024x600 resolution, an HDMI-to-SDI active loopthrough, focus assist, image size scaling optimized for Canon DSLRs and a waveform/vector scope. © 2011 NAB



