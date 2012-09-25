TVA Upgrades HD Audio with SSL Consoles

QUÉBEC – TVA, a French-language broadcaster and subsidiary of Quebecor Media, is installing three Solid State Logic C10 HD Compact Broadcast Consoles.



The consoles will be used to help TVA provide broadcast, production and package re-distribution services for Quebec province and cable distribution throughout Canada. As part of a facility-wide move into HD/5.1 surround production, TVA chose C10 HD because of its audio quality, flexibility, small footprint and compatibility with Ross Overdrive automated production control systems.



“The plan for upgrading our control room infrastructure includes using Ross Overdrive, so we needed a console that was compatible,” said Anthony DuBoyce, Director of Planning for TVA. “The station has had a very successful history with SSL consoles – the five existing control rooms are equipped with SSL – so it made great sense to continue that relationship. The three control rooms receiving the C10 are new multi-function rooms that will be run by either the Overdrive system or an engineer – or both – giving us maximum flexibility.”



The C10 in Control C is currently working well with the Overdrive system. The TVA Sports Channel production broadcasts game coverage and news about UEFA Champions League soccer, Ottawa Senators hockey, Toronto Blue Jays baseball and Ultimate Fighting Championship events. TVA Sports has also acquired national French-language rights to Canadian Hockey League and will serve as the official broadcaster of the Montreal Impact when it moves to Major League Soccer in 2012. It also is the official French-language broadcaster for the Toronto Raptors basketball.&



The Dialogue Automix enhancement for the C10 is employed for panel-type pre- and post-game shows and programs like “Esprit d’Equipe de Sport,” a sports news program, and “Salut Bonjour,” a morning variety program.



“The Dialogue Automix function is critical for the way we produce a panel-based program,” said Bernard Rouette, system designer for the projects. “Because we use engineers that multitask, having the console provide individual level control, while maintaining a steady ambient sound, saves us time and yields a more consistent sound.”



Control LCN, built for Le Canal Nouvelles, a 24/7 cable news operation is the latest TVA control room completed and integrated with a Ross Overdrive system. Control TVA Nouvelle will handle the channel in conjunction with the CD10 console.



“We are installing an SSL MORSE Router in Control LCN to handle all the incoming external, satellite, stage/regional station and video server feeds to give us the power to share all of that audio facility-wide from one location,” concludes DuBoyce. “This capability is very important to us and further justifies our choice of the C10 HD console.”



