TV5Monde Deploys Harmonic Cloud Streaming for Global Expansion

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic has announced that the French-language entertainment provider TV5Monde is streaming its channels to millions of households with Harmonic's VOS®360 cloud SaaS platform.

"Being the world's leading provider of French-language content, it is important for us to be hyper-present across all screens," said Sébastien Bogaert, NOC and distribution manager at TV5Monde. "We chose Harmonic as our technology partner based on their extensive streaming expertise and numerous successful cloud deployments globally. Harmonic's cloud streaming solution provides us with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility, which is pivotal for us to reach millions of viewers around the world."

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS streamlines all stages of the media processing and delivery chain, the companies said.

Support for the DVB-TTML subtitling standard (ETSI EN 303 560) on the VOS360 platform enables TV5MONDE to stream channels to audiences in 14 different languages while ensuring the highest level of subtitling interoperability for Latin and non-Latin alphabets, including French, French for deaf and hard of hearing, English, Arabic, Russian, German, Dutch, Romanian, Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese Simplified and Chinese Traditional.

In addition to directly streaming to consumers, the VOS360 platform also delivers TV5MONDE's content to affiliates across the globe, further expanding its reach.

"We're proud to help TV5Monde bring French-speaking culture to a diverse audience around the world," said Tony Berthaud, vice president of sales and video services, APAC and EMEA, at Harmonic. "Flexibility is at the core of the VOS360 platform. With our SaaS platform, TV5Monde can easily manage and distribute different channel variants to various geographic locations, reaching viewers on a more personal level."