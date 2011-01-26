TV2GO selects FOR-A frame-rate converters to bring NFL games to Europe

FOR-A recently sold two new FRC-7000 HD frame-rate converters to TV2GO, an international satellite transmission and video production company that converts NFL games from NTSC to PAL for live broadcast.

TV2GO was contracted by Sm2 Sports Media Solutions to provide conversion and transmission services for the entire NFL season to Europe. This includes Super Bowl XLV, to be played Feb. 6.

All NFL games are now distributed internationally in HD. Previously, only select games distributed to Europe were in HD, but most were transmitted in PAL.

This marks the fourth year that TV2GO has helped distribute the Super Bowl to Europe using the FOR-A FRC-7000 units; this year, there’s a lot more data to be delivered. During the regular season, TV2GO would transmit four HD games simultaneously with full frame-rate conversion and remixed Dolby audio.

With the new FOR-A purchase, TV2GO has gone from two to four FRC-7000 frame-rate converters. TV2GO converts the various North American video signals to a standardized global signal at 1080i/50. The company broadcasts and/or records seven or eight games on a typical Sunday during the NFL season.

The TV2GO teleport studio is built around a FOR-A HVS-300HS switcher and includes other FOR-A equipment, including two FA-9100 HD/SD frame synchronizers, two FA-9000 HD/SD frame synchronizers and an MV-1610 HS 16-input multiviewer in the studio, and an MV-410HS quad multiviewer.

The FRC-7000 uses motion-compensation processing by motion vectors to convert field frequencies and enables conversion between different HD frame rates. It has scene-cut detection to automatically ensure that the conversion is performed without generating a motion-compensation image from unrelated cuts in the frames before and after.