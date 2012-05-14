TV Tower Talks With Reidel



ASHGABAT, TURKMENISTAN: Riedel Communications provided a communications infrastructure to the Turkmenistan TV Tower, via Turkish integrator Policom.





Burak Dagdeviren, Policom (left) and Felix Sohn, Riedel Communications With a height of 211 meters and an elevation of nearly 1,000 meters above Ashgabat, Turkmenistan's capital city, the Turkmenistan TV Tower transmits six channels, of which four broadcast in SD and two are in HD. It also houses various other broadcast studios, an OB truck fleet and the transmission facilities of the channels.



At the heart of the studios in the tower are six Riedel Artist 128 mainframes together with Artist 1000 series control panels. Due to their modular approach, the system can be expanded in the future to form infrastructures of up to 1,024 x 1,024 ports.



The TV Tower also incorporates an Acrobat Wireless Intercom system that is interfaced with the wired intercom infrastructure. Acrobat's DECT based system is license-free and offers seamless handover between cells. A total of 14 CC8 Base Controllers, 68 antennas and 71 beltpacks are used for providing wireless communications within the studios.



The three trucks of the OB truck fleet each feature an Artist 32 mainframes. While in field-operation the nodes of each truck can be interconnected with dual fiber links to form a distributed matrix. Furthermore, all trucks are equipped with Artist 1000 series control panels and Riedel RiFaces for integrating radio communications into the wired intercom infrastructure.



