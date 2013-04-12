TV Technology's STAR, Mario Awards Announced
LAS VEGAS — TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2013 NAB Show.
Now celebrating its 13th anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.
“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology editor-in-chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”
Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.
The STAR Award Recipients are:
Adobe – Adobe Anywhere
AJA – ROI
Anton Bauer – FastCharger QUAD with Wi-Fi Camera Battery Charger
Ateme – Kyrion CM5000
Avid – Media Composer 7
Bitcentral – CORE:news
Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Audio Monitor
Broadcast Pix – Flint Live Production and Streaming System
Canare – BCA-RxTx active BNC series
Decimator Design – DMON-10S
Dejero Live + NuComm – CONNECT Live
Digital Rapids – StreamZ Live 8000EX
Ensemble Designs – BrightEye NXT 430 Compact Router
Evertz – 3080IPX integrated switching fabric
For-A – FA-1010
Grass Valley – GV Director
Harris – Platinum IP3 router
Hive – Plasma Lighting
JVC – GY-HM650 dual codec camera
KinoFlo – Celeb 200 LED
K-Tek – Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount
Leader – LV5490 Multi Waveform Monitor
Litepanels – Sola 12/Inca 12
Masstech – Masstech Emerald for News
Matrox – Matrox Monarch HD
Miranda – Kaleido MX
Newtek – 3Play 4800
Panasonic – AJ-PX5000G AVC Ultra P2 Camcorder
RadioActive Designs – UV-1G
Roland Systems Group – VC-1 Series Video Converters
Ross Video – Carbonite eXtreme
RTS – RTS ADAM OMNEO
Shure – VP83 and VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Microphones
Snell – Luna router control panels
SpectraCal – CalMAN ColorChecker/C6 colorimeter
TC Electronics – DB6 broadcast audio processor
VariZoom – Stealthy
Vinten Radamec – Absolute Positioning System
Wheatstone – Dimension Two
Wohler – Wohler Caption
The Mario Award Recipients are:
Blackmagic Design – Pocket Cinema Camera
First Cut Pro – First Cut Pro Edit Workflow Collaboration
Freefly Systems – MoVI M10 Camera stabilizer/gimbal
Kessler Crane – Pocket Jib Traveler
Radiant Images – Novo Digital Cinema Camera
Sony – Anycast Touch Production Switcher
SSL – ADR (Automatic Dialogue Replacement)
Tiffen – Listec PromPTZ Compact Prompter
Vidpresso – Vidpresso Social Media for Broadcasters
Vision Research – Phantom Flex 4K High Speed Cine Camera
