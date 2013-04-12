TV Technology's STAR, Mario Awards Announced

LAS VEGAS — TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2013 NAB Show.



Now celebrating its 13th anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.



“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology editor-in-chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”



Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.



The STAR Award Recipients are:



Adobe – Adobe Anywhere

AJA – ROI

Anton Bauer – FastCharger QUAD with Wi-Fi Camera Battery Charger

Ateme – Kyrion CM5000

Avid – Media Composer 7

Bitcentral – CORE:news

Blackmagic Design – Blackmagic Audio Monitor

Broadcast Pix – Flint Live Production and Streaming System

Canare – BCA-RxTx active BNC series

Decimator Design – DMON-10S

Dejero Live + NuComm – CONNECT Live

Digital Rapids – StreamZ Live 8000EX

Ensemble Designs – BrightEye NXT 430 Compact Router

Evertz – 3080IPX integrated switching fabric

For-A – FA-1010

Grass Valley – GV Director

Harris – Platinum IP3 router

Hive – Plasma Lighting

JVC – GY-HM650 dual codec camera

KinoFlo – Celeb 200 LED

K-Tek – Nautilus Microphone Suspension Mount

Leader – LV5490 Multi Waveform Monitor

Litepanels – Sola 12/Inca 12

Masstech – Masstech Emerald for News

Matrox – Matrox Monarch HD

Miranda – Kaleido MX

Newtek – 3Play 4800

Panasonic – AJ-PX5000G AVC Ultra P2 Camcorder

RadioActive Designs – UV-1G

Roland Systems Group – VC-1 Series Video Converters

Ross Video – Carbonite eXtreme

RTS – RTS ADAM OMNEO



Shure – VP83 and VP83F LensHopper Camera-Mount Microphones

Snell – Luna router control panels

SpectraCal – CalMAN ColorChecker/C6 colorimeter

TC Electronics – DB6 broadcast audio processor

VariZoom – Stealthy

Vinten Radamec – Absolute Positioning System

Wheatstone – Dimension Two

Wohler – Wohler Caption

The Mario Award Recipients are:



Blackmagic Design – Pocket Cinema Camera

First Cut Pro – First Cut Pro Edit Workflow Collaboration

Freefly Systems – MoVI M10 Camera stabilizer/gimbal

Kessler Crane – Pocket Jib Traveler

Radiant Images – Novo Digital Cinema Camera

Sony – Anycast Touch Production Switcher

SSL – ADR (Automatic Dialogue Replacement)

Tiffen – Listec PromPTZ Compact Prompter

Vidpresso – Vidpresso Social Media for Broadcasters

Vision Research – Phantom Flex 4K High Speed Cine Camera



