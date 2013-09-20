TV Technology Europe Announces 2013 STAR Awards

AMSTERDAM — TV Technology Europe has announced the recipients for its STAR Awards, presented at the 2013 IBC Show. The STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe’s editors and writers reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose the winners, presented in random order below.



Darim Vision VS1000 portable virtual set, above right, is a newly designed studio production system targeting new users with an intuitive interface and multilayer 2D and full, real-time 3D virtual set production without authoring tools.



OASYS Chameleon, left, is a new product line that consolidates relevant OASYS software into a single optimal configuration for a variety of channel playout requirements.



Nexidia QC, a software tool for automating closed caption and video description verification, closed-caption alignment, and language identification for broadcast and IP workflows.



Filmlight Slate, right, uses the same technological advances available on Filmlight’s Blackboard 2 control surface, but in a size perfect for the demands of today’s multi-purpose postproduction facilities.



BHV Syntax Bridge integrates the Syntax upscaler with Microvideo’s HDB 300 bridge for providing simultaneous data management of control signals, transcoding, decoding, bridging and copying.



Phabrix Tag, left, incorporates new video interfaces, including support for SD-SDI and HD-SDI as standard with an option to upgrade to 3G-SDI, as well as a D15 connector providing both balanced analog audio and AES I/O.



Forbidden Technologies FORScene enhancements & EVS Integration include two additional timeline video tracks with support for animated alpha channels, which can be used as overlays for cut-aways, creating picture-in-picture effects, logo placement or voice-over recording directly onto the FORscene timeline.



AJA TruZoom, right, controls AJA’s Corvid Ultra with TruScale hardware, which supports 4K/2K/UHD/HD/Dual-link and SD workflows to produce scaled output video at 1080p, 720p or 1080i.



Blackmagic Design's ATEM 1/ME Production Studio 4Kcan switch among between SD, HD or Ultra HD (4K) video feeds.



Archimedia Master Media Playercan playback a wide range of formats, including MXF, AVI, MOV, DPX, ProRes and JPEG2000.



Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT 410 Clean HDMI Router, left, can switch glitch-free among four HDMI inputs, and the unit also includes SDI in/out capability.



EVS XT3 4K supporting Corvid, the server technology used in the successful transmission of live 4KTV replays in Munich during the Champions League Semi-Final between Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona.



Axon Neuron, a video product based on Audio Video Bridging technology designed to help create a live, end-to-end audio and video production system with monitoring, management and protection.



Miranda M3 Integration Cable, 3Gbps router integration cable replaces 16 coax cables and connectors by assimilating them into a single, high-density cable structure, enabling integration between Miranda Nvision routers and Kaleido-Modular-X and Kaleido-MX multiviewers.



Photon Beard Non Dim Pack is a DMX-controlled variation of its IgbT silent dimmer packs DMX-controlled relays rather than individual dimmers on each light.



TV Logic VFM-058W field monitor, an ergonomic 5.5-inch LCD monitor with full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 and support or several multiformats, including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and HDMI.



Clear-Com remote transceiver line extender increases the systems’ cable run by 3,000 feet, while two or more can increase it by 2,000 feet per Line Extender. A total of three can be connected to provide coverage of up to 7,500 feet.





Zylight F8, right, is a wireless and rugged Fresnel featuring low-power consumption LED lights.



Wohler MPEG Series monitors decode and display MPEG-2 and H.264/MPEG-4 transport streams with the ability to quickly browse MPEG transport streams tables. Monitors MPEG-2, H.264/MPEG-4 as well as SDI and HDMI.



Hamlet DigiScope DS9006, above, left, is a multiformat measurement device with integral monitoring – the twist is that the electronics take up just 1U of rack space with a high resolution 7 inch IPS monitor on a gooseneck for easy positioning.



Digital Rapids StreamZLive 4000EX, right, adds Kayak technology to the StreamZ Live family.



MediaPower NewsTouch is an IT-based multimedia touch system featuring multitouch technology and an HD-3D graphic engine.



Volicon Media Intelligence Platform (MIP) streams live and logged video, complemented by metadata and is built on technology supporting the Observer video monitoring and logging product line.



MultiDyne BullDog,a fiber-based, video-transport system that enables camera operators to transmit any camera signal



Bridge Technologies’ IP-based multiviewer (pictured right)