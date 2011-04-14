TV Technology Announces STAR, Mario Awards for the 2011 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS — TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2011 NAB Show.
Now celebrating its eleventh anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.
“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”
Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.
The STAR Award Recipients are:
Adobe — Adobe Creative Suite 5.5
AJA Video — KONA 3G v.9.0 driver software
Alteran — Digikit
Avid — PhraseFind
Belden — HD Brilliance BNC Connectors
Bexel — Hercules HD Flypack
Blackmagic Design — HyperDeck Studio
Canon — PL-Mount Digital Cine Zoom Lenses
Cineventions — ZoomCrane
Comrex — LiveShot
Dalet — Sportsfactory
Decimator Design — MD DUCC
Ensemble Designs — Avenue Flexible Matrix Router
Evertz — Mediator
FOR-A Corp. — VFC—7000 super slow motion 3D high definition camera system
Hamlet — DigiScope DS900
Harmonic — Omneon MediaPort 7000
Harris — Selenio
HiTech Systems — AVITA
Litepanels — H2
Matthews Studio Equipment — DC Slider
Miranda — VOD Publishing
MWA Nova GmbH — Laser Shrinkage Detector
Panasonic — AG-3DP1 3D Camcorder
Photon Beard — PhotonSpot Nova
Pixel Power — Channelmaster
Quantel — Qtube
Riedel — MediorNet Compact
Ross Video — Carbonite
Snell/The Application Store — ScreenToo
Sony — BVME170 Trimaster EL OLED Master Monitor
Sound Devices LLC — Pix 220 & Pix 240
SSL — C-Play
Telairity — SES3200 Video Encoding System
TV Logic — 5.6″ HDMI On-Camera Monitor
TVU Networks — TVUPack TM8000
Utah Scientific — Flex-I/O Option for Utah-400 Routers
Vinten — Vision Blue
Wheatstone — Dimension One
Wohler — Pandora Loudness Analyzer
The Mario Award Recipients are:
Atomos — Ninja HDMI Field Recorder/Monitor/Player
BHV Broadcast Ltd. — Video Ghost
Blackmagic Design — ATEM Camera Converter
Convergent Design — Gemini 4:4:4
Meduza Systems — The Meduza 4K Digital Stereoscopic 3D (S3D) Camera
Mushroom Networks — Teleporter Live Video Streaming System
MYT Works — MYT Glide
RTI — TapeChek ProLine
Sony — CineAlta F65 4K Camera
VidiGo — Graphics Server
