TV Technology Announces STAR, Mario Awards for the 2011 NAB Show



LAS VEGAS — TV Technology has announced the recipients for the coveted STAR and Mario Awards presented at the 2011 NAB Show.



Now celebrating its eleventh anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.



“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”



Organized in 1993, the Mario Awards were established to recognize products that represent significant technical breakthroughs—many of these products and services have gone on to significantly impact the future of audio and video technology. The awards are named after Mario Orazio, a pseudonym for a nameless engineer and a renowned technology columnist for TV Technology who pens the industry’s most widely read column “The Masked Engineer.” The awards are given out annually at the NAB Show to companies that demonstrate forward thinking and technical excellence in their products.





The STAR Award Recipients are:



Adobe — Adobe Creative Suite 5.5

AJA Video — KONA 3G v.9.0 driver software

Alteran — Digikit

Avid — PhraseFind

Belden — HD Brilliance BNC Connectors

Bexel — Hercules HD Flypack

Blackmagic Design — HyperDeck Studio

Canon — PL-Mount Digital Cine Zoom Lenses

Cineventions — ZoomCrane

Comrex — LiveShot

Dalet — Sportsfactory

Decimator Design — MD DUCC

Ensemble Designs — Avenue Flexible Matrix Router

Evertz — Mediator

FOR-A Corp. — VFC—7000 super slow motion 3D high definition camera system

Hamlet — DigiScope DS900

Harmonic — Omneon MediaPort 7000

Harris — Selenio

HiTech Systems — AVITA

Litepanels — H2

Matthews Studio Equipment — DC Slider

Miranda — VOD Publishing

MWA Nova GmbH — Laser Shrinkage Detector

Panasonic — AG-3DP1 3D Camcorder

Photon Beard — PhotonSpot Nova

Pixel Power — Channelmaster

Quantel — Qtube

Riedel — MediorNet Compact

Ross Video — Carbonite

Snell/The Application Store — ScreenToo

Sony — BVME170 Trimaster EL OLED Master Monitor

Sound Devices LLC — Pix 220 & Pix 240

SSL — C-Play

Telairity — SES3200 Video Encoding System

TV Logic — 5.6″ HDMI On-Camera Monitor

TVU Networks — TVUPack TM8000

Utah Scientific — Flex-I/O Option for Utah-400 Routers

Vinten — Vision Blue

Wheatstone — Dimension One

Wohler — Pandora Loudness Analyzer





The Mario Award Recipients are:



Atomos — Ninja HDMI Field Recorder/Monitor/Player

BHV Broadcast Ltd. — Video Ghost

Blackmagic Design — ATEM Camera Converter

Convergent Design — Gemini 4:4:4

Meduza Systems — The Meduza 4K Digital Stereoscopic 3D (S3D) Camera

Mushroom Networks — Teleporter Live Video Streaming System

MYT Works — MYT Glide

RTI — TapeChek ProLine

Sony — CineAlta F65 4K Camera

VidiGo — Graphics Server

