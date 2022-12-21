TV Tech Announces Recipients of 2022 Best in Market Awards
Awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the M&E industry
TV Tech is proud to announce the recipients of the 2022 Future Best in Market Awards. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.
Best of Show awards were also handed out to TV Tech sister brands TVBEurope, Radio World and NextTV.
Adobe - Premiere Pro
AJA Video Systems - AJA ColorBox
Alteon - Alteon Cloud
Audio Design Desk - Audio Design Desk
Bitcentral - FUEL+Powr OTT Platform
Blackmagic Design - Ultimatte 12
BZBGEAR - BG-MAESTRO
Canon - Canon DP-V2730 Professional Display
Digital Nirvana - MetadataIQ
Haivision - Haivision Pro460
Harmonic - VOS360 Cloud SaaS Platform
Interra Systems - VEGA Media Analyzer
JVC Professional Video - KY-PZ510 Series PTZ Cameras
LTN - LTN Arc
MediaKind - MK Engage
Nextologies - Auto Commercial Detection
Planar - Planar Venue Pro VX Series
Ross Video - Ross Ultrix FR12 Software Defined Routing System
Shure Inc. - AD600 Axient Digital Spectrum Manager
TAG Video Systems - Media Control System
Triveni Digital - StreamScope XM Monitor
TVU Networks - TVU Channel
