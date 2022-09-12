TV Tech Announces 'Best of Show' Awards for 2022 IBC Show
Awards recognize innovation and excellence in Media & Entertainment technology
AMSTERDAM—TV Tech is proud to announce the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2022 IBC Show. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
“The technological advancement and creativity shown by this year's award winners is indicative of the innovation that was on display at this year's event, the first in-person IBC Show in. three years,” said Tom Butts, Content Director for TV Tech. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their excellence.”
The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.
Best of Show awards were also handed out to TV Tech sister brands TVBEurope and Radio World.
Audinate - Dante AV-H
Broadpeak - broadpeak.io
BZBGEAR - BG-ADAMO-4KND
Clear-Com - HelixNet Integration with Arcadia Central Station
Cobalt Digital - 9905-MPx +MPx-DANTE-64x64
Cyanview - Rio Live
Dejero - Dejero EnGo 3x
EditShare - Universal Projects
Eluvio - Transformative Video NFTs and Marketplace
ENCO Systems - enCaption5
Evertz - XPS Live Video Encoder Series & Reflektor On-Premise & Cloud Signal Processor
Hammerspace - Hammerspace
Interra Systems - VEGA Vista
Lumens Digital Optics - VC-TR40 Auto-Tracking Camera
Matrox Video - Matrox ConvertIP
Nextologies - Associated Press Video Transport
Nextologies - NexToMeet
Nextologies - HITC
NUGEN Audio - Halo Vision
Pliant Technologies - CrewCom/CB2
Ross Video - Ross Ultrix FR12 Software Defined Routing System
SSIMWAVE - SSIMPLUS VOD MONITOR
TAG Video Systems - Media Control System with Bridge Technology
Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP)
Teradek - Teradek ART (Adaptive Reliable Transport)
TVU Networks - TVU Channel Plus
Varnish Software - Varnish Enterprise 6 With New Traffic Router
VoiceInteraction - Media Monitoring System - MMS
Vizrt - Viz Now
Wheatstone - Layers Server Software Suite
Zero Density - TRAXIS talentS
Zixi - Zixi Intelligent Data Platform (IDP)
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.