TV Tech Announces 'Best of Show' Awards for 2022 IBC Show

AMSTERDAM—TV Tech is proud to announce the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2022 IBC Show. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

“The technological advancement and creativity shown by this year's award winners is indicative of the innovation that was on display at this year's event, the first in-person IBC Show in. three years,” said Tom Butts, Content Director for TV Tech. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their excellence.”

The winners will be featured in TV Tech magazine, read by thousands of broadcast professionals in the United States, around the world and online. In addition, all nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook.

Best of Show awards were also handed out to TV Tech sister brands TVBEurope and Radio World.

Audinate - Dante AV-H

Broadpeak - broadpeak.io

BZBGEAR - BG-ADAMO-4KND

Clear-Com - HelixNet Integration with Arcadia Central Station

Cobalt Digital - 9905-MPx +MPx-DANTE-64x64

Cyanview - Rio Live

Dejero - Dejero EnGo 3x

EditShare - Universal Projects

Eluvio - Transformative Video NFTs and Marketplace

ENCO Systems - enCaption5

Evertz - XPS Live Video Encoder Series & Reflektor On-Premise & Cloud Signal Processor

Hammerspace - Hammerspace

Interra Systems - VEGA Vista

Lumens Digital Optics - VC-TR40 Auto-Tracking Camera

Matrox Video - Matrox ConvertIP

Nextologies - Associated Press Video Transport

Nextologies - NexToMeet

Nextologies - HITC

NUGEN Audio - Halo Vision

Pliant Technologies - CrewCom/CB2

Ross Video - Ross Ultrix FR12 Software Defined Routing System

SSIMWAVE - SSIMPLUS VOD MONITOR

TAG Video Systems - Media Control System with Bridge Technology

Telos Alliance - Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform (VIP)

Teradek - Teradek ART (Adaptive Reliable Transport)

TVU Networks - TVU Channel Plus

Varnish Software - Varnish Enterprise 6 With New Traffic Router

VoiceInteraction - Media Monitoring System - MMS

Vizrt - Viz Now

Wheatstone - Layers Server Software Suite

Zero Density - TRAXIS talentS

Zixi - Zixi Intelligent Data Platform (IDP)