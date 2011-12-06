TV One unveils multiformat dual 7in color LCD monitor

The new TV One LM-702HDA multiformat, dual 7in color LCD monitor with audio offers high brightness, a wide viewing angle, excellent contrast ratio and high-definition color for broadcast and production monitoring applications.

The unit features HD/SD-SDI inputs with an active output for analog RGBHV, YPbPr component video, composite video and YC input. NTSC and PAL television standards are supported and automatically detected.

SDI, AES and analog on-screen audio monitoring with audio level bar indictors are standard. Front panel tally LEDs can be activated externally via the DB9 connector. The on-screen display menu contains all of the necessary controls to adjust contrast, brightness, sharpness, color level (RGB), and other parameters necessary for optimum monitor performance. Results of these adjustments can be viewed via the on-screen display.