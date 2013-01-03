TV One Hires Two New Regional Sales Managers

ERLANGER, KY. -- TV One announced the selection of Scott Kehoe and Steve Sherk as regional sales managers. Scott Kehoe will manage Central/Rockies region and Steve Sherk will manage the Southwest region.



Scott Kehoe joins TV One with more than 20 years of industry knowledge with key sales and management experience working for Analog Way, AMX, and Da-Lite. He will be based in Texas and will oversee Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana.



Steve Sherk's background includes sales and management roles for Premier Mounts, Digital Projection, and CompView. He will be based in Southern California and will oversee Southern California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada.