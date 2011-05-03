TV Azteca Expands HD Service With Harmonic Gear



Harmonic has announced that Mexico’s second largest broadcaster, TV Azeteca, has expanded its high-definition reach with the addition of Harmonic’s IP-based video processing systems. The broadcaster is using Harmonic’s DVB-25 compression and stream processing system to increase bandwidth efficiency and provide cost savings in satellite program distribution.



“Harmonic's compression and stream processing solutions provide the bandwidth efficiency, video quality, reliability, and versatility required to meet our needs, while enabling us to expand our HD service,” said Ing. Román Gomez Mendez, TV Azteca’s director of engineering and advanced technology development. “The new distribution system allows us to securely transmit HD MPEG-4 AVC content over satellite and transcode to multiple formats for retransmission over terrestrial broadcast networks, while providing excellent video quality.”



TV Azteca selected Harmonic Electra 7000 HD AVC encoders and the company’s ProStream 1000 stream processing platform for content distribution. Harmonic’s ProView 7000 integrated receiver/decoders and ACE transcoding technology are also part of the distribution package.



