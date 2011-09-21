Turner Studios to integrate Nexidia Dialogue Search

Turner Studios, the production arm of the Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., is integrating Nexidia Dialogue Search into their daily operations.

Nexidia Dialogue Search helps broadcasters, movie studios and online video providers monetize their massive asset libraries by quickly finding any word or phrase spoken in their media, leveraging recorded dialogue as precisely timed metadata.

The initial implementation at Turner Studios will support the Turner Sports library and production operations in their coverage of programming for the NCAA, NBA, NASCAR, PGA, Sports Illustrated and other league sites. Nexidia Dialogue Search will also be used to search hundreds of hours of rare interview footage for Turner Classic Movies (TCM), allowing producers to quickly and accurately search archive footage from some of Hollywood’s finest talent.