Turner Sports places virtual graphics around Dallas skyline during NBA All-Star Week

Turner Sports deployed Orad Hi-Tec Systems’ real-time, 3-D graphics solutions to place virtual graphics throughout the Dallas skyline during its four-day NBA All-Star Game coverage in mid-February.

The cable network also used Orad's on-air graphics platform to provide traditional HD graphics as needed throughout the NBA All-Star Week programming.

The Turner Sports production team placed virtual graphics promoting advertisers, sponsors and network programming onto objects around Cowboys Stadium with Orad's 3DPlay. Operating in outdoor billboard signage mode, 3DPlay was deployed for all outdoor virtual enhancements. Using the same software and graphic controller, the team also created real-time, on-air graphics from within one of the on-site outside broadcast OB trucks. The 3-D graphics were used throughout the four days of coverage, and during the 59th Annual NBA All-Star Game watched at home live by more than 6 million fans.

Virtual production took place outdoors nearly 20mi from Dallas atop Rangers Stadium, home of the Texas Rangers MLB team. Due to snow, the virtual show planned for the NBA All-Star Game was nearly cancelled; however, the Orad graphics artist stationed on-site was able to build a snow filter into the graphic design application, which allowed the show to go to air. Virtual clouds were also created and then used to blend the 3-D graphics into the Dallas skyline, appearing so realistic that viewers would never have suspected they weren't real.

