Turner Sports and Snapchat Partner for March Madness Coverage

ATLANTA—The NCAA’s March Madness College Basketball Tournament kicks off next Thursday, March 17, and Turner Sports has announced a deal to offer a new way for fans to experience it, a partnership with Snapchat and its Live Story product. This announcement is the beginning of a multi-year deal that will use Snapchat’s Live Story to provide coverage for a number of major sporting events.

This partnership will take the Snapchat’s Live Stories, which are a collection of videos and photos from Snapchat users to create a collective story, to offer unique perspectives for all the action of March Madness. Users will also have access to official brand marks, imagery and behind-the-scenes Snaps to add to their own content as part of the deal.

Advertising opportunities for the deal include Snapchat’s 3V ad product, which offers full-screen, vertical video ads that are interspersed throughout the user-submitted content in a Live Story.

In addition to college basketball, Snapchat is expected to offer similar services to the other sports that Turner Sports covers, including the NBA, Major League Baseball, boxing and professional golf.

The 2016 NCAA College Basketball Tournament will run from March 17-April 4.