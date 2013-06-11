Turner Integrates Nexidia QC Into Its Workflow

ATLANTA —Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. has incorporated Nexidia QC into its workflow to automate quality control of television closed captioning and video descriptions. The tool is used to verify the presence of captions and video descriptions in television programs that are required to have closed captioning and/or video descriptions.



In collaboration with Nexidia, we have created a method to monitor closely our compliance with the FCC's closed captioning and video description rules, in support of our hearing-impaired and visually impaired consumers,” said Ken Brady, senior vice president of media technology and operations at Turner Broadcasting Systems, Inc. “Nexidia QC is in use across Turner’s television networks for both descriptive video and closed caption monitoring, and Turner sees Nexidia QC as an important part of our delivery.”



Nexidia QC software integrates with the existing workflow to verify the presence of closed captioning and/or video description automatically. Nexidia uses its patented speech analytics technologies to determine the presence of closed captions that match the dialogue in the audio for a television program. It ensures that the right caption file appears against the right program in the right language, and that it is properly timed from ingest to playout and beyond.



Nexidia QC also compares a video description track for a television program to the main program audio. Where the video description track matches the main program audio but contains additional audio, Nexidia QC verifies the presence of video descriptions. Nexidia QC returns the results of each verification operation as XML, which can be used to create compliance reports.



“Broadcasters with multiple channels and outlets can assure compliance more easily and efficiently than ever before, which not only helps them avoid fines, but just as important, helps them create a higher-quality viewing experience across all platforms,” said Drew Lanham, senior vice president and general manager of Nexidia’s Media and Entertainment division.



