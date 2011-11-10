Turner Broadcasting System processes files for multiscreen delivery with Digital Rapids encoding

Turner Broadcasting System is using the latest signal processing technology from Digital Rapids to convert live feeds and on-demand content for delivery to multiple viewing platforms. Digital Rapids’ StreamZHD multiformat encoding systems and the company’s Transcode Manager automated transcoding software has been deployed to support Turner's “TV Everywhere” initiatives.

An array of StreamZHD encoders are used by Turner’s Network Operations group for ingest and encoding of live sources, while a distributed, multi-node Digital Rapids Transcode Manager deployment transcodes high volumes of mezzanine source files into a wide range of output formats for VOD and viewing on devices from PCs to mobile phones and tablets.

StreamZHD supports the transformation of media for applications from post production and archive to multi-screen live and on-demand distribution. Digital Rapids Transcode Manager combines outstanding quality, intelligent automation and exceptional performance for transforming high volumes of media between dozens of acquisition, production, archive and distribution formats. Scalable from small transcoding farms to global operations with hundreds of transcoding nodes, Transcode Manager is ideal for both dedicated transcoding applications and as part of complete ingest-through-delivery media workflows.