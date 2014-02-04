Turkey’s National Public Broadcaster Selects Litepanels

CHATSWORTH, CALIF. – The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation, TRT, has selected a range of fixtures from Litepanels for its brand new studios in the company’s Ankara headquarters. The Litepanels’ equipment was selected as part of the organization’s bid to improve efficiencies in both costs and energy savings across its multiple studios.



The two studios, home to the network’s rolling and hourly news programs, have recently been installed with 82 of Litepanels’ renowned 1x1 Mono daylight fixtures, together with range of 2x1 manual yokes, which mount two 1x1 fixtures side-by-side.



TRT has been operating out of its Ankara base for more than 40 years, and transmits a wide array of international and domestic programs, from news and live sports, to popular music and magazine programs.



Litepanels’ regional partner in Turkey, Asimetrik Sound Lighting and Visual Systems, managed the TRT installation. Mehmet Sabri Erman, Asimetrik’s project manager said, “In the past TRT used traditional tungsten lighting in its studios and since the introduction of the Litepanels fixtures the organization has seen a significant reduction in its air-conditioning and energy bills...



The Litepanels family of 1-foot-square LED arrays offers a number of options with daylight, tungsten, variable color and variable focus fixtures that output the company’s signature full spectrum white light. One of the many advantages the fixtures have brought to studios like TRT is that they are absolutely heat-free, so the fixture can be placed comfortably close to talent and creates an unmatched soft, wraparound light for the broadcaster.

