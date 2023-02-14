Tubi Passed 5B Streaming Hours in 2022, Up 44%

NEW YORK—The free-ad-supported streaming platform Tubi is reporting rapid growth in its viewing and audiences for 2022, with a 44% bounce in total viewing time, more than 5 billion streaming hours and 64 million monthly average users.

Tubi’s annual audience report also included survey data showing that 57% of those surveyed plan to cut paid TV and video services and that the average person is looking to cut 3 out of 5 of their existing video services. About 1 in 4 respondents think the future of streaming will include free services with limited ads.

"As subscription costs continue to rise, nearly 1 in 3 streamers plan to reduce spending on streaming services this year," said Mark Rotblat, chief revenue officer, Tubi said in a statement as the streamer issued its annual audience report, “The Stream 2023: Actionable Audience Insights for Brands.” "With consumers turning to AVOD to complement the select SVOD services they choose to keep, Tubi offers a brand-safe environment for advertisers looking to tap into an incremental, young, diverse, and highly engaged streaming audience."

The research also found that Tubi's audience continues to be young and increasingly diverse. African American and LGBT audiences grew over 50% in 2022, and audience growth exceeded 25% in each major level of household income and the Hispanic demo - according to MRI.

Additionally, Tubi's core younger demographic remains strong - more than 1 in 3 (36%) Tubi streamers are between the ages of 18 and 34.

Tubi is owned by Fox.

Other key findings from the report include: