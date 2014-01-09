TSL Products Steers Kodiak Mobile’s Production Truck

BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. — Kodiak Mobile Television recently selected TSL Products’ TallyMan Control System for its new Grizz HD truck.



David Kearnes, co-owner of Kodiak Mobile Television, says that they turned to TSL when the company began to build their 7-camera, 45-foot HDTV production vehicle.



The TallyMan coordinates infrastructure components, including the router, vision switcher, multi-viewers and cameras from multiple vendors. In the Grizz HD truck, the TallyMan interfaces to a Grass Valley Kayenne switcher and LDK 3000+ cameras, two six-channel EVS servers, a Calrec Omega audio mixer, a Utah Scientific router and two Apantec multi-viewers.



Capable of displaying a real-time overview of a TV facility, the TallyMan system ensures that the creative team, talent and camera operators are aware of and can instruct relevant systems throughout the production.



As Kodiak Mobile Television caters to a variety of remotes, including corporate presentations, red carpet shows, and live and posted sporting events, the company needed to choose a control system that could easily adapt to numerous equipment setups and interface with a variety of production gear.



Kodiak Mobile Television uses the TallyMan for all of its productions to tally its cameras and standalone monitors in the truck.



Grizz HD has covered various events since hitting the road with the TallyMan on board. In November 2013, Kodiak Mobile traveled to Anchorage, AK to provide facilities for CBS Sports Network and their coverage of the Great Alaska Shootout basketball tournament.