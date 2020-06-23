TSL Products Appoint Tom Dickinson as President, U.S. Division

NORTHRIDGE, Calif.—TSL Products is tapping Tom Dickinson as the new president of its U.S.-based operations. Dickinson will now be responsible for managing and developing TSL’s U.S.-based development, sales and support, as well as serving as a senior member of the company’s management team across both the U.S. and U.K.

TSL says that since its acquisition of DNF Controls in April 2019, the combined sales now require a local and “always present” leader in its Northridge, Calif., office, the North American headquarters for the company. Dickinson will take on that role.

Dickinson comes to TSL after 39 years of leadership positions in sales, operations and engineering at Bexel, a TSL partner company.

“The Northridge facility now supports TSL Products’ growing portfolio, and I am excited to be a part of its expansion,” said Dickinson. “I look forward to further opening doors for all of TSL’s product offerings to customers based in North America and Canada.”

Dickinson will assume leadership from DNF founder Dan Fogel, who TSL says is stepping back into a part-time consulting role for U.S. customers.