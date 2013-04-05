TSL PPL Introduces PAM PiCo Five Audio and Loudness Meter

LAS VEGAS – TSL Professional Products Ltd., will introduce the new PAM PiCo Five Audio and Loudness Meter in booth No, N1124. The PAM PiCo Five allows for real time logging of all relevant loudness parameters including high and low loudness levels, peak level and corresponding peak channel, as well as integrated loudness.



The new logging software application provides instant documentation, visualization and evaluation of any source passing through the meter unit. The software package offers a logging session database allowing session data to be safely stored, indentified and instantly searched for quick retrieval. Session data may be exported as a pdf or csv files, to streamline the creation of loudness data documents for presentations on compliance. The unit is a compact, yet comprehensively-equipped, standalone audio and loudness meter featuring the StarFishsurround sound display. As found in all PAM PiCo metering products, ITU, EBU ATSC and ARIB loudness measurement is supported for plug-and-play compatibility worldwide.



The PAM PiCo family of products comes in five models.



