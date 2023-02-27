TSG Installs Transmitters At Rohde & Schwarz Training Center

COLUMBIA, Md.—Broadcast engineering solutions provider Technical Services Group has installed new transmitters in the Rohde & Schwarz Training Center at its corporate headquarters.

The transmitters, which are not on-air, are fully functional and give students the opportunity to receive hands-on training in a typical broadcast environment.

“Rohde & Schwarz approached us about updating their training center to include the latest models,” said TSG CEO Bo Hoover. “We basically designed a system that is very similar to what any broadcaster would find at their transmitter site. We mirrored a typical infrastructure, but it’s in a showroom.”

The project began with TSG removing the older systems to make room for the new transmitters. TSG installed the newest R&S THR9evo liquid-cooled FM radio and R&S TMU9evo air-cooled UHF transmitters.

Rohde & Schwarz’ two-day training program gives students the chance to troubleshoot potential problems and work directly with transmitters. “The upgrade to the facility really made these transmitters more real-world, as if they’re installed at a customer’s location,” said Hoover.

Installing the transmitters in a corporate office was challenging, requiring TSG to hide parts of the infrastructure. For instance, the cooling lines were run above the finished ceilings, and the heat exchanger infrastructure was installed in a way that was hidden from visitors and employees, he said.

“We’re known for our detailed, high-quality work in the field, but we weren’t working at a dirty old transmitter site,” he said. “The finished product had to be showroom grade. We’re proud that Rohde & Schwarz trusted TSG for this high-profile project.”