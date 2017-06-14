Trump Nominating Rosenworcel for Return FCC Engagement

WASHINGTON—After some reports had hinted at the possibility, President Donald Trump has said that he intends to nominated Jessica Rosenworcel to a five-year term and a return engagement as a Democratic FCC commissioner. Rosenworcel previously served on the commission from 2012 to 2016. She was previously renominated by former President Obama, but it was withdrawn after his term ended.

