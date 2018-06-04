Trump Nominates Starks as New FCC Commissioner

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has nominated Geoffrey Starks as Federal Communications Commissioner. Starks, who is currently the assistant bureau chief of the FCC’s enforcement bureau would serve the remainder of a five year term ending June 30, 2022. Starks would replace Democrat Mignon Clyburn, who recently resigned. Starks was also a senior counsel at the U.S. Justice Department. His nomination, which is backed by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, is subject to Senate confirmation.

“I congratulate Geoffrey Starks on his forthcoming nomination to serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said. “He has a distinguished record of public service, including in the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau, and I wish him all the best during the confirmation process.”

“NAB strongly supports President Trump’s selection of Geoffrey Starks to a seat on the Federal Communications Commission. We endorse his swift confirmation.”