Trump Nominates Olivia Trusty to FCC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Incoming president Donald Trump has nominated Olivia Trusty to serve as a commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Trusty would give the Republicans a 3-2 majority.

Trump announced the nomination in a post on Truth social, noting that “I am pleased to announce that Olivia Trusty will serve as a Commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Olivia is currently the Policy Director on the United States Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, where she has fought tirelessly to grow the Economy, empower Innovation, and reignite the American Dream. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Georgetown University. Olivia will work with our incredible new Chairman of the FCC, Brendan Carr, to cut regulations at a record pace, protect Free Speech, and ensure every American has access to affordable and fast Internet.”

Commissioner Brendan Carr, who is set to become chairman, said in a statement, “Olivia has had a distinguished career already on Capitol Hill and in the private sector, including her service at both the Commerce Committee and the Armed Services Committee in the United States Senate.”

Published reports indicate that Trusty has served as a staffer to Republican Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) since 2019. Prior to joining the Office of Senator Wicker, Olivia worked on the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee.

Prior to that , she served as legislative assistant to Congressman Bob Latta (R-OH). Before coming to the Hill, Olivia spent time at Verizon and Qwest Communications as a Senior Policy Advisor. Olivia has a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s degree in American Government from Georgetown University.

Current FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel has said she would resign on January 20, the day Trump is nominated. Trusty will have to be confirmed by the Senate. Until that happens incoming FCC chair Brendan Carr will be overseeing a divided FCC with two Democrats and two Republicans.

In response to the announcement, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt issued a statement saying: "NAB congratulates Olivia Trusty on her well-deserved nomination. As a senior staffer on the Armed Services and Commerce committees in both the Senate and House, Olivia has been heavily involved in every legislative debate impacting the broadcast industry for the past decade. In that capacity we have seen firsthand a work ethic, issue expertise and strategic acumen that will greatly benefit the FCC. Further, she is intimately familiar with the vital role local television and radio stations play in communities nationwide and the significant regulatory obstacles our industry faces. Her deep understanding of these issues will be instrumental in fostering policies that enable broadcasters to innovate and better serve our communities.”

FCC commissioners Anna Gomez and Geoffrey Starks also issued congratulatory statements.

FCC commissioner Anna M. Gomez said "congratulations to Olivia Trusty on the President-Elect’s announcement of his intent to nominate her as Commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission. She is widely respected, a consummate professional, and has a strong background on communications policy. I welcome the opportunity to work with her.”

Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said: "congratulations to Olivia Trusty on her nomination today. She is a committed public servant with extensive knowledge of the communications sector. As clearly exhibited by her work in the Senate, she is an effective policy-maker, which will benefit the agency and the American people going forward.”