Triveni Updates GuideBuilder for Mobile DTV

Triveni Digital has further refined its GuideBuilder metadata platform for mobile service support with new ESG (electronic service guide) functionality. Engineered in accordance with the new Advanced Television Systems Committee Mobile DTV standard (A/153), this extension of the GuideBuilder’s mobile capabilities provides up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator’s existing workflow components.



The Triveni Digital GuideBuilder provides mission-critical operational capabilities for both content providers and network operators by generating PSIP data that meets FCC requirements, ensuring the viewability of their DTV broadcasts and enhancing over-the-air DTV service. The GuideBuilder’s mobile DTV capabilities enable transmission of mobile metadata to mobile ATSC receivers so that users can select and change viewing channels. In addition to supplying information about current show, duration, rating, and other characteristics, the mobile DTV features within GuideBuilder also support the delivery and display of parental control data.



“Equipped with ESG functionality, the newly enhanced GuideBuilder system provides an even richer platform for broadcasters’ delivery of quality mobile DTV services from a single platform, with negligible impact on existing operations,” said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and head of marketing at Triveni Digital. “Simple, cost-effective delivery of mobile DTV continues to be a strong industry driver, and GuideBuilder offers broadcasters a uniquely straightforward strategy for expanding their service offering and taking advantage of growing consumer demand for mobile DTV.”



As the ATSC continues development of an end-to-end standard for non-real time services, Triveni Digital will incorporate support for those advanced offerings into its product line.